ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Comfortable conditions turn hot by midweek

Hello all and happy Saturday! After a hot week, and strong winds to end the week, the start of this weekend has been a pleasure. Our temps are right around average, so far as of 5:10 PM we've only hit 80 degrees, after a stretch of highs in the 90s, which felt quite sweaty if you ask me haha!

For the next three days, we can expect our highs to stay around or right below the season average (81 is the norm for today). Then, by Wednesday, our temps will rise once again to the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend. We aren't looking at any extreme winds throughout the week, mostly just breezy afternoons.

What about rain? We are still far from the start of the Monsoon which begins on June 15th, but there's a smalllll chance for some rain on Tuesday and Wednesday- but only for our eastern counties. Stay cool and enjoy!