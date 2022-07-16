ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Near record heat for the start of the week

Happy Saturday everyone! If you are reading this around 6PM, you still have time to head out to the Tequila, Tacos, and Cerveza Festival in Las Cruces going on tonight. It will last until 11 PM this evening. If you do go, or if you rather stay home...temperatures will be warm through the next several hours- only dropping down to the upper 80s by 9PM tonight.

If you don't like the heat, you aren't going to like this week's forecast! Triple digits are expected through midweek of next week, and we could even reach or break a record next week on Tuesday. The record is 105 degrees from back in 2018, and as of today, I'm forecasting a high of 104 degrees on that day. Be super careful out in the heat this week.

What about rain!? We will see an increase in rain chances by midweek of next week...but they aren't that favorable for widespread rain as of yet. It's looking like more mountain thunderstorms with a chance of a few storms moving into the lowlands next week. We'll keep you updated. Stay cool!