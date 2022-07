EL PASO, Texas -- The heat will be felt around the Borderland today. It could reach a high of 106, just one digit shy of the record high so far this year, 107.

If we reach 106, that would be a record today. The record-setting high for July 19 was 105 that record was set in 2018.

So far this year, we've had 22 triple-digit days.

A heat advisory goes into effect at 11:00 and will be in effect till midnight.