ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Storms tonight and tomorrow, average temps

Happy Sunday all! We're tracking some storm activity across the region this afternoon...yay! These scattered storms are not very strong...and many are not even producing any lightning. However, you still have to be careful out there due to the gusty winds, slick roads, and the occasional lightning bolt.

Expect more storms over the next several hours, and even more activity tomorrow, which is now at a 50% chance of rain. It does appear more t'storms will form tomorrow afternoon, so make sure you will prepare accordingly with your outfit, and what type of rain gear you bring. I'd recommend at the very least an umbrella in the car, and a rain jacket too, but that just depends on your preferences.

As for temperatures...they will finally be returning to more seasonable this week! By the weekend we should actually be at average temps (low 90s). Stay safe everyone. Keep drinking water, and protect yourself from the elements.

