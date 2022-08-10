Skip to Content
Published 11:50 AM

ABC-7 Xtra: This year’s Monsoon has seen prolific lightning strikes

EL PASO, Texas - This year's Monsoon has been busy all across the Borderland. As of August 10, the El Paso International Airport has received just over two inches of rain, and New Mexico State University in Las Cruces has seen over four inches of rain.

But with the rain comes lightning, and lightning can be deadly. On August 4, a lightning bolt struck and killed three individuals and injured another across the street from the White House.

The victims were standing under a tree when they were struck. In late July, a lightning strike hit ten people at Fort Gordon, Georgia, killing one and injuring the other nine.

