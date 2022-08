Rain will continue to track NW tonight and again Wednesday. It looks as though the heaviest rain will come after midnight Tuesday and through mid-morning Wednesday. The potential is for some heavy rain in pockets around town. Overcast skies and rain in the area will keep temperatures in the upper 70's and low 80s. Rain chances will persist into the weekend.

