Rainy week in the forecast

EL PASO, Texas- More rain is in the forecast as the monsoon season continues.

The end of this weekend has a 50% chance of rain in the forecast with El Paso seeing the moisture first.

Monday and Tuesday should see at least a 40% chance throughout the Borderland for rain.

Chances of precipitation look to drop to around 20% by Saturday.

The temperatures are dropping to the mid 80’s for the high with the overnight lows in the mid 60’s.

No real issue with the winds which should not blow higher than 15 miles per wind gust throughout the week.

