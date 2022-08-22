Storm chances continue
Chance for storms the next couple of days at about 30% then we start to see the chances drop to about 10% later this week. Temperatures will begin to climb to the low and mid 90's by Thursday and through the weekend.
Chance for storms the next couple of days at about 30% then we start to see the chances drop to about 10% later this week. Temperatures will begin to climb to the low and mid 90's by Thursday and through the weekend.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.