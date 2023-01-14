ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds and rain chances return

Happy Saturday everyone! Did you take some time today to clean up around the house, especially around the backyard or front yard? If not, I hope you will take this piece of advice- do it! Tomorrow we are expecting strong winds across the entire Borderland.

For the lowlands, we are looking at gusts up to 50-55 mph, whereas in the mountains, gusts could reach 60-70 mph. On a day like tomorrow, we could see tree damage, powerlines toppled, and the trampolines a flyin'! I expect these winds to start picking up right around lunchtime...for some of us it could be a little before lunchtime, some of us a little after, but they will be noticeable all afternoon long!

We will also see scattered rain showers across the region tomorrow, but not everyone will see rain tomorrow. The mountains are expected to see a few more inches of snow tomorrow, but it really shouldn't be more than 4-5 inches.

Wind and rain will stick around through Wednesday, so really an unsettled week of weather is expected. Wait a couple more days and then by Thursday we should have more relaxed weather, although it'll be cooler with highs in the mid-50s. Stay safe!