Stronger breezes will be present for your Sunday afternoon along with clear skies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sunday we will experience some strong breezes in the afternoon, accompanied by clear skies.

Winds can gust up to 25 MPH by afternoon. They will slow down a bit for your Monday, however breezes will stick around for most of your work week. Gusts will kick up on Thursday reaching 35 MPH.

Skies will be mostly clear and Sundays temperatures will warm up from Saturday. Sundays temperatures are still 5-10 degrees below average.

Weather conditions are expected to be dry. A great day for outdoor activities if you don't mind the breeze.