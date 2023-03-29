Skip to Content
Updated today at 4:27 PM
Published 4:24 PM

ABC-7 First Alert: Extreme winds expected tomorrow; cooler Friday with wind chills

Wind will gust to 55 mph out of the SW later in the day tomorrow. Expect some blowing dust and sand to occur by late afternoon and evening. Go ahead and secure items like patio furniture, trampolines, newly planted trees and the kids' toys around the outside.

A cold front will arrive late Thursday and cool us down about 15 degrees Friday (highs in the mid 60s) giving us some wind chills - so have the jacket available for any outside activities.

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

