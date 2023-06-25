ABC-7 First Alert: Another scorching day in the Borderland for your Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We continue our ABC-7 First Alert as the heat is yet again in the triples.

El Paso will see a high near 107. The record high for today is 111 so it looks like we won't be breaking any records but still expect a hot day for your Sunday. So far we've seen 10 triple digits with 9 of them being consecutive. We are on track to add today to that total.

As always protect yourself from heat related illness by having access to water and a place to cool down. Make sure children and pets aren't left unattended in hot vehicles.