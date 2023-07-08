Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerous heat returns;

By
Published 7:24 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as heat continues to crank up.

Our long duration heat event continues throughout the weekend and into next week, with a high of 109 for your Saturday and an overnight low of 82 in El Paso. El Paso is under an excessive heat warning given overnight temperatures aren't cooling down much.

We are looking at reaching and even exceeding record highs this weekend. A record set in 1994 for the most consecutive triples will be met today at 23. The record will be broken Sunday as we are on track to reach our 24 consecutive triple digit temperature.

We do have light chances for rain over the weekend at about 10-20%. Rain chances will climb for the start of your work week to 30%.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content