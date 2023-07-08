ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerous heat returns;

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as heat continues to crank up.

Our long duration heat event continues throughout the weekend and into next week, with a high of 109 for your Saturday and an overnight low of 82 in El Paso. El Paso is under an excessive heat warning given overnight temperatures aren't cooling down much.

We are looking at reaching and even exceeding record highs this weekend. A record set in 1994 for the most consecutive triples will be met today at 23. The record will be broken Sunday as we are on track to reach our 24 consecutive triple digit temperature.

We do have light chances for rain over the weekend at about 10-20%. Rain chances will climb for the start of your work week to 30%.