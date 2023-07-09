ABC-7 First Alert: The record-breaking heat stays all week long

Good Sunday afternoon to you all! It's been another hot and sweaty day across the Borderland, and unfortunately, there will be many more days like today to come. We officially broke the record of consecutive triples, 24 so far this year, and we are very likely going to add another 7 this week. Every day we are looking at highs between 105-109...just brutal outside.

The one bright side to this forecast is that we do have rain chances every single day. They are now low to medium rain chances, which means some of us could see rain once, twice or even three times this week! Keep your fingers crossed.

Remember, avoid being outside midday during peak heat, hydrate, be careful getting into hot cars, and DON'T leave ANYONE/ANY ANIMAL inside of a vehicle. It could be life or death. Stay safe!