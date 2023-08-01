ABC-7 First Alert: Another day with some rain chances, then it heats up

Happy Tuesday to you all. Today is another difficult forecast day where the models just aren't showing what I think may happen. That makes it extremely difficult to explain what kind of weather may impact you. Regardless, it is my job so here's what I think!

I think we may have a couple of thunderstorms so painfully close to Las Cruces and El Paso, but they may not actually make it into the cities. Am I hoping they will...absolutely, but with the way this year's "monsoon" has been going, I'm starting to have doubts. At 3:30 PM there are scattered storms across the region, which is more activity than we saw this time yesterday (which could be a promising sign).

I'm keeping it at a 30% chance of rain today, so not everyone will see rain thats for sure. Tomorrow, we may have a slightly better chance as the best moisture returns to our region, but I'll be watching the possibilities closely.

As for temperatures, it's going to get HOT once again. By Friday we will return to the 105-110 range, with Sat/Sun being the hottest days of the week. Make sure you are hydrating and paying attention to your body. Stay cool!