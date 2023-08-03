Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Extreme heat begins tomorrow and lasts through the weekend

Happy Thursday everyone. After a treat of some rain last night, today, it doesn't seem like very many of us will be seeing any rain today or the rest of the week. Nevertheless, we still have some moisture in our skies and at the surface which could help us get a few storms this evening. I have a 30% chance of rain in place for tonight, but that decreases to 10% tomorrow.

This weekend, dangerous heat returns to the Borderland. In fact, we may even tie or break the all time high for the month of August- 108 degrees either Saturday or Sunday, or both! People who are at risk of heat exhaustion need to be alerted to avoid prolonged time outdoors. Check on your friends and family members, because you just don't know if they will be able to handle the heat.

Unfortunately, the extreme heat doesn't go anywhere. Temperatures will remain in the 105-110 range for the next 7 days! A sweltering start to August that's for sure. Stay safe my friends.

