ABC 7 First Alert: Heat returns as moisture decreases

We are under an ABC 7 First Alert because it will be noticeably hotter today as the Borderland continues to heat up. The high-pressure system that cooked the Borderland last week will return with well above-normal temperatures.

For today, a Heat Advisory is in effect because temperatures will be topping out around 105, but the Borderland will continue to see temperatures soar. An Excessive Heat Warning will immediately replace that Heat Advisory on Sunday. The high on both Saturday and Sunday will be 108.

Everyone is probably asking. Where is the moisture? The monsoonal moisture will continue to decrease going into the weekend. The highest chances will be restricted to the mountains but for the Lowlands, we will see a more dry pattern.