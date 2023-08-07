ABC-7 First Alert: Heat continues August record-highs shattered

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We continue our ABC-7 First Alert for your Monday. Temperatures once again are expected to reach dangerously hot levels.

Yesterday we set a new record high for the year at 112 today we are on track to break the existing record high for August 7 expecting to reach 109, the previous record high was set at 106 in 1994.

We also will re introduce rain chances into our forecast with about a 30% chance of scattered showers for your evening.