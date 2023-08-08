Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: The heat sticks around although trending cooler

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as temperatures are expected to reach 104.

104 is still hot although a hot day we are going to see temperatures slightly cooler then what we saw yesterday. We are looking at a 5 degree temperature drop and when you get to extremely hot temperatures every degree counts.

We can thank clouds in the area for the slight dip in temperature. We could potentially see an even lower temperature because of the clouds.

