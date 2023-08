High temps stayed in the 90's today giving us a break from the triple-digit highs. Temps will be cooler this weekend with temps in the mid 90's. There will also be a greater chance for some rain and storms in spots. We have a 30% of storms over the weekend. Storms will move from south to north.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.