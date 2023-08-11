StormTrack Weather: Monsoon moisture returns, rain chances through the weekend
Happy Friday! It will be another hot day across the Borderland with afternoon monsoonal thunderstorms.
Happy Friday! It will be another hot day across the Borderland with afternoon monsoonal thunderstorms.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.