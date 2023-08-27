ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Rain returns tomorrow before heating back up

It's Sunday folks, which means most of us are back to work or school tomorrow. I'm here to tell you to expect some rain storms across the area throughout the afternoon hours tomorrow. Thus, it may be a good day to bring the umbrella or have the rain gear in the car at the very least.

Right now, it looks like most of the area will see some sort of storm moving across the region tomorrow, which is why I have rain chances up to about 50% for now. Of course, it's hard to guarantee everyone will see rain, especially after the many weeks of low rain chances. However, I do think tomorrow will be a wet one so make sure you are mindful of that.

Temperatures will take a mild break for tomorrow but really Wednesday, where highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s! We will warm back up just as quickly as we cooled down with temps returning to the mid and upper 90s by Wednesday. I'm hoping to not see any more triples this year, but we will be close some days. Stay cool, hydrate, and make sure you are driving safely when the roads get slick.