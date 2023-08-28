ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Rain tonight, cooler tomorrow

Happy Monday to you all. The rain is starting to move into our area as thunderstorms form on top of our area's mountains. Storms are moving from the north to the south tonight, so make sure you are looking north for any ominous-looking clouds. I am expecting a good amount of our population to see storm activity tonight, which means many of us will experience gusty winds, heavy downpours, and lightning, with some of us seeing flash flooding.

Stay weather aware, and we will let you know where the strongest storms will be. For tomorrow, the moisture in our skies will have fallen to the floor, making it a bit humid for Tuesday. Cloudy skies are expected with a few showers tomorrow morning, however, the afternoon should be mostly dry. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s, low 90s, so definitely a nice break from the extreme heat.

For the rest of the week we will be warming up with temperatures close to 100 degrees. Keep on hydrating and staying inside when you can. Hopefully, relief will be on the way soon. Stay positive!