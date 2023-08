Lots of sunshine in the forecast with hotter temps expected. Highs will climb to the upper 90's - maybe hitting 100 Thursday through early next week. We have 60 triple-digit temperatures so far this year with 62 being the record in 1994. Don't rule 2023 out for grabbing the all-time record for triples in a year.

