ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another warm, dry day with triple digit potential

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Your Sunday will be another hot dry day. We have potential to see the triple digit temperatures return.

As we continue our Labor Day weekend weather conditions for your Sunday look very similar to what we experienced for your Saturday. Moisture in the area is limited so most areas will likely stay dry.

We're expecting to see temperatures in the high 90's, potential is there to hit triple digits yet again. Temperatures continue to be warmer than average for this time of year.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

