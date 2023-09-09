ABC-7 First Alert: Record heat tomorrow, relief eventually

Happy Saturday all! We've seen some storms across the region today, and will continue to see some over the coming days. We also broke a high record today and will likely tomorrow as well with highs in the low 100s across the region. Fortunately, relief is finally on the way! A backdoor cold front will move in across the area on Monday night into Tuesday, finally bringing cooler temperatures (the ones we should be feeling this time of year) and rain chances to the region!

By Tuesday, we will be sitting at average for the Borderland for early Sept. with highs in the low 90s and upper 80s. Rain chances peak on Tuesday for the area, where you can expect rain showers and some thunderstorms too. It'll be a nice break from the hottest summer ever recorded in El Paso. In just a few weeks, fall will begin, which is when we see more of those cold fronts moving back and forth. This week is a little preview of what's to come. Those temperatures will stay cool through the end of the week, so enjoy!