ABC-7 First Alert: Rain tonight and more chances for start of week

Good evening everyone! We are expecting another hot day tomorrow, but guess whaaaat...rain is on the way! In fact, tonight will be the first chance for rain for many across the Borderland. There will be some light sprinkles moving through the area late tonight, just enough to dirty up the car. However, tomorrow night and the next we can expect widespread rain activity.

Storms will move through the area each afternoon Monday and Tuesday, with scattered activity on Wednesday. This will lead to many of us getting some more long-awaited rain, and hopefully multiple rounds of it. I'm not too concerned about flooding for the next couple days, but of course there will be a chance depending on if you get under a thunderstorm or two (or not).

Winds will be an impact, feeling breezy to windy at times. Wind gusts will be out of all types of directions, but will have a northern direction as a cold front moves through the area- I think between 9 PM and 3 AM Monday night. After the front passes, we will have SEASONABLE temperatures for this time of year! Yes, I'm talking upper 80s and low 90s. Woohooo! Get ready!