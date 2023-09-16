ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Thunderstorm Chances and Temperature Fluctuations

Good morning everyone and happy Saturday. Today's forecast brings plenty of positive news, including cooler temperatures and the prospect of rain!

While today hasn't been scorching, temperatures have remained in the upper 80s to low 90s. However, we can look forward to cooler conditions, with highs in the low 90s to upper 80s over the next couple of days, following the passage of a morning cold front.

As we progress through the day, anticipate an increase in moisture levels, which will give rise to isolated to scattered thunderstorms, particularly in mountainous areas.

Some of these storms may gain strength, potentially bringing gusty winds and hail. On Sunday, we're anticipating broader storm coverage, thanks to the increased moisture, potentially leading to more robust storms accompanied by heavy rainfall.

By Tuesday, conditions will dry out temporarily, but later in the week, isolated showers could make a return as moisture levels increase once more.

During this period, you can expect temperatures to range from the mid-80s to mid-90s in the lowlands, with a gentle breeze in the atmosphere.