Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Comfortable Sunday evening with rain chances decreasing

By
New
Published 5:27 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sunday evening stays comfortable as rain chances begin to decrease.

Sunday much like Saturday will stay cooler. Temperatures will feel comfortable for outdoor activities with some light breezes accompanying the lower temps.

Rain chances began at about 40% for your Sunday morning. They will drop to about 30% for your evening hours with most rain chances diminishing overnight.

Temperatures are excepted to warm back up with drier conditions come Monday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content