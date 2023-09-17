ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Comfortable Sunday evening with rain chances decreasing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sunday evening stays comfortable as rain chances begin to decrease.

Sunday much like Saturday will stay cooler. Temperatures will feel comfortable for outdoor activities with some light breezes accompanying the lower temps.

Rain chances began at about 40% for your Sunday morning. They will drop to about 30% for your evening hours with most rain chances diminishing overnight.

Temperatures are excepted to warm back up with drier conditions come Monday.