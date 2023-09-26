ABC-7 First Alert: Scattered storms expected Tuesday
El Paso, TX (KVIA)-An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect as thunderstorms will increase Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of the isolated storms will become severe. Models show that the thunderstorms will develop late in El Paso and Las Cruces and continue through tonight. Some stronger storms will produce hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain in isolated spots. Showers look best in the northeast and far east El Paso, along with our eastern counties.