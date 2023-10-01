ABC-7 First Alert: Chance for Sunday evening showers, rain chances stick around for Monday
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for some storm potential Sunday evening and stronger storm potential come Monday.
We do still have a chance for some scattered showers likely around 9:00. Rain chances are however weaker today then they were Saturday.
Areas mainly East will have a better chance for a thunderstorm.
Rain chances will increase for your Monday with breezier conditions.