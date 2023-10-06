Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Sunny Weekend Ahead with Slight Temperature Fluctuations

today at 3:57 AM
Published 4:07 AM

Happy Friday! Currently, it's mostly sunny with a few cumulus clouds east of the Rio Grande.

Light winds and warm temperatures prevail. Tonight, expect light to breezy winds on west mountain slopes with clear skies, resulting in above-average morning temperatures.

Friday will remain calm with a high-pressure ridge, leading to slightly stronger east-south winds at 10-20 mph and partly cloudy skies, cooling afternoon temperatures a bit.

The dry weather continues through the weekend. Saturday will be a tad cooler due to breezy southeasterly winds and mostly sunny conditions.

Sunday warms up again as high pressure dominates. There's a chance of evening showers and thunderstorms in the Gila Region on Sunday and Monday due to a passing shortwave. The rest of the week looks settled with occasional afternoon breezes.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

