ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warming Trends to Start the Week, Then Cooling Down

Good morning everyone, happy Sunday! Today's high is set to reach 81 degrees as we kick off a gradual warming trend that will continue into the middle of the week.

However, by the end of the workweek and through the weekend, we can expect temperatures to cool down, dipping below normal.

In the Gila Region today and Monday, I'm forecasting the possibility of isolated afternoon storms. Additionally, the winds will switch direction on Monday, coming in from the west.

Be prepared for gusty winds on Wednesday and Thursday as part of this weather pattern.

The first cold push is expected to arrive by Friday morning.