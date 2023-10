El Paso, (KVIA)- We start the week with warmer temperatures running above average for this time of year. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. There will be a slight chance for thunderstorms in the area mountains. The winds will be from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

