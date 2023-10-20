StormTrack Weather: Fall takes a break as record highs remain possible

El Paso, TX ( KVIA)- High pressure remains in place; therefore, temperatures will remain well above average. A record of 90 degrees was set at the El Paso Airport yesterday today could be another record-setting day. On average, temperatures usually sit in the upper 70s but will run above average through the weekend.

We are in for significant changes in the weather pattern next week. Stay with the StormTrack Weather team, as we could issue an ABC-7 First Alert.

Here's what we are tracking: an upper-level trough will move into the Pacific Northwest on Monday and drop south across California on Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition to the upper low, Hurricane Norma will track toward the Southern Baja Peninsula. The remnants from the storm, along with a trough, could bring widespread showers to the borderland.

