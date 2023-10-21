Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Warm dry weekend with cooler temps and rain chances on the way

By
New
Published 3:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — We can expect a warm dry weekend before we see a shift in our weather pattern with a chance for cooler wetter weather.

We have issued an ABC- 7 First Alert for the cooler temps and the increased rain chances to come, but first temperatures will stay warmer than normal at least through the weekend.

We will continue to see an increase in cloudiness with thicker high level clouds as a direct response from Hurricane Norma.

A storm system will move through late Monday giving rise to rain chances and bringing in cooler weather. Early models suggest 50-60% chance of rain is possible.

Enjoy the warm dry outdoor weather this weekend before the shake up comes the start of your work week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content