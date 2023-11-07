ABC-7 First Alert – Temps will drop, and rain chances go up

A cold front arrives Thursday driving in colder air as temps fall to the 60s and then 50's for Friday. Along with the cooler air, rain chances will spread across the Borderland late Thursday night and Friday.

In the meantime, El Paso hit a record high of 86 Tuesday. This has been the hottest temperature ever recorded this late in November. I expect a high of 85 for Wednesday - another record high anticipated. Along with the heat, I expect the winds to pick up with gusts from the SW around 40 mph for the east side of town.