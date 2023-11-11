Veterans Day Greetings in Cooler November Temperatures

Good morning and Happy Veterans Day! Today's high is 61 degrees, cooler than daily normals. The current moisture is bringing some drier air aloft and allowing for breaks of sunshine.

On Sunday, temperatures will further modify, adding 4-6 degrees to the highs. An approaching upper-level trough may bring some rain shower and isolated t-storm chances, primarily for Far West Texas and NM lowlands, in a generally light precipitation event.

From Tuesday to Thursday, fair weather conditions and above-normal temperatures are expected under the influence of a weak ridging pattern aloft.

Looking ahead to Thursday into the weekend, model divergence introduces uncertainty. Both the GFS and EC models hint at a potential wet event, but details remain unclear. Stay tuned for updates as the forecast evolves.