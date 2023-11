El Paso, TX (KVIA)-Cloudy skies, cool temps, and light showers return to the area as another system approaches the borderland. Rain showers are expected over far west Texas, mainly in Hudspeth County. Temperatures will run 5 to 10 degrees below average.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

