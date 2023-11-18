ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cooler temps and windy conditions on the way

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Your Saturday afternoon will be a warm one followed by a cooler evening and cooler days to come.

Saturday afternoon we will see temperatures near daily record highs but the warmth won’t stick around for long.

A pacific cold front arrives tonight bringing with it, the chance for gustier winds.

As a result for your Sunday afternoon temperatures will be closer to seasonal averages with a stronger cooling trend beginning tomorrow evening.

Breezy to windy conditions are also expected for your Sunday with wind gusts expected to reach around 30 MPH.

Another round of cool air is making its way to the Borderland come Monday.

The result will be temperatures slightly below normal for the coming work week.