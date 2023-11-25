ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Breezy conditions today, cooler temperatures tomorrow

Isolated rain and snow showers mostly in the higher elevations as a result of a disturbance caused by an upper-level low.

Take it easy if you are heading north of Las Cruces and Alamogordo, roads may be slick from fallen snow especially up near Albuquerque and Ruidoso where higher snowfall totals have been observed.

Our cold front will be arriving later this evening, bringing cooler air Sunday morning.

It will be a little breezy for the Borderland topping out at 65. For your UTEP game day forecast, it will be partly cloudy skies and breezy.

Likewise, if you plan to go to the Jacksonville State vs NMSU football matchup at Aggie Stadium, it will be a little bit of the same, breezy with partly cloudy skies.

Once the cold front settles in by tonight, the high for tomorrow will be 57 with a low of 37.

There will be a dry pattern behind this cold front before another system arrives at the end of next week.