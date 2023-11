El Paso, TX ( KVIA)- Wednesday's weather forecast will feature drier, warmer weather. Although we wake up to cloudy skies, we will gradually see clearing so that means plenty of sunshine this afternoon. The weather changes will begin on Thursday, bringing gusty winds up to 35 mph and some light precipitation.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

