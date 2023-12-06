ABC-7 First Alert continues for Friday and the weekend

Big changes in our weather pattern by Friday and the weekend. A cold front will arrive late Friday into Saturday AM. Strong winds out ahead of the front will crank up the winds Friday with gusts around 45 mph out of the west. Temperatures Friday will be very warm, in the low to mid 70's. Behind the cold front, temps will drop about 20-25 degrees to the lower 50's Saturday with easterly winds at 35 mph. Those winds and colder air will make it feel much colder on Saturday.

