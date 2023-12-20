ABC-7 First Alert: Scattered showers Wednesday

El Paso, TX (KVIA)- The ABC-7 First Alert continues, clouds will stick around, and rain chances will increase starting today.

Scattered showers will be light to moderate this afternoon. We will get a break from the rain on Thursday, but the rain showers will return on Saturday.

Christmas Eve and Day look partly cloudy with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

