ABC-7 First Alert: Scattered showers Wednesday

today at 6:40 AM
Published 4:15 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA)- The ABC-7 First Alert continues, clouds will stick around, and rain chances will increase starting today.

Scattered showers will be light to moderate this afternoon. We will get a break from the rain on Thursday, but the rain showers will return on Saturday.

Christmas Eve and Day look partly cloudy with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

