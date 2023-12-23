ABC-7 First Alert: Rainy Start, Cool and Dry Week Ahead

We continue under ABC-7 FirstAlert as rainy conditions persist with off-and-on showers today.

By late afternoon, precipitation is expected to subside, paving the way for a dry spell starting Sunday through much of the upcoming week.

High temperatures will remain a few degrees below average during this period.

Sunday will usher in a dry and cool northwest flow aloft, eliminating precipitation chances and causing high temperatures to dip a bit below average.

On Christmas Day, an upper-level ridge builds along the West Coast, creating a cool northerly flow aloft.

This flow will persist through the middle of the week, keeping high temperatures 2 to 5 degrees below average.