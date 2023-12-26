Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack: The Borderland will see a continuous, quiet weather pattern this week

Happy day after Christmas! The Borderland will see a continuous, quiet pattern this week and going into next week.

Temperatures will be in the 50s in the afternoon and morning temperatures in the 30s along with dry and breezy conditions.

How long will this pattern last? Even with a weak cold front that will be arriving this weekend, conditions will remain about the same going into New Year's Day and next week.

If you are planning to travel today, there will be snow showers across the Plains that may cause travel delays.

