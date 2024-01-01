ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: First Storm system on its way

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The first full day off 2024 started off calm but the first of many storm systems will begin to move in late Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Today we saw a high in the 60s tonight we'll see a low in the upper 30s to the low 40s.

What started off as a calm weather day is transitioning to a more active weather pattern. A storm system will push in from the West bringing a chance for some scattered showers and light mountain showers for your Tuesday.

Early rain total estimates suggests the rain fall should remain on the light side only accumulating about a tenth of an inch.

A second storm system is expected to push in Thursday bringing breezy to windy conditions and another chance for rain.