We will see some cooler air arriving in the Borderland - but not as cold as the rest of Texas to our east. El Paso and Las Cruces will be on the western edge of this colder air. Places like Hudspeth and Culberson counties will bear the brunt of the cold and wind chills. Winds will be from the east Tuesday - and on the low-end windy side, making it feel just a bit cooler.

Temps begin to warm on westerly winds Wednesday - highs in the low to mid-60s.