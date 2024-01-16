Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerous wind chill temps Tuesday morning, quiet afternoon

El Paso, TX ( KVIA)- Unbearlablly cold this morning across Hudspeth and Culberson counties with wind chills below zero and single digits. Winds from the east Tuesday morning make it feel like the El Paso and Las Cruces teens. Bundle up as you leave the house this morning.

This afternoon will be windy and cool, with the weather conditions in the 50s expected all across Borderland on Tuesday.

A cold front will move in overnight, allowing the high temperatures in the afternoon to be below the normal for areas mainly east.

