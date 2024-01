Good morning! After a cold start to the morning, we will see the temperatures climb to the 60s, much warmer than yesterday.

High temperatures will be around 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Tuesday. Thursday will be even warmer, with highs in the low 70s.

The next cold front will move in early Friday, bringing cooler and windy temperatures. https://kvia.com/about-us/download-our-apps/